The NHS will last as long as there are folk left with the faith to fight for it. Be in no doubt that there are those folk. I am one of them. pic.twitter.com/BxRryzUlKT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 17, 2017

Just one problem with this tweet from Corbyn – Bevan never said it. As Mark Wallace pointed out on ConHome earlier this week, this quote, commonly mis-attributed to Bevan, is actually from a 1997 play. Eoin Clarke levels of fake social media memes from Team Jez.