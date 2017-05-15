Campaign Report: 24 Days to Go

We will introduce the greatest extension of workers’ rights and protections of any Conservative government in history.

Our ‘New Deal’ for NHS staff: scrap the unfair pay cap, put safe staffing levels into law, bring back bursaries and fully fund education.

We will remove the public sector pay cap and implement a fully-costed £48 billion package for the NHS.

We challenge the Tories to call off their planned NICs raid on the self-employed and show they are not just the party of the rich.

We want SATs and the academies programme scrapped.

We have an opportunity in this election, not to strengthen Theresa May’s hand, but strengthen Scotland’s hand.

May meets unhappy Cathy. Overall Majority Tories, 1/25, NOC 10/1, Labour 20/1, LibDem 150/1

Electorate: Hard Leavers 45%, Re-Leavers 23%, Hard Remainers 22% (YouGov, April 24 – May 05).