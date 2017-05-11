REVEALED: Mad ISIS Conspiracies of Labour MP Hopeful

A Labour parliamentary candidate sent a string of extraordinary tweets peddling conspiracy theories about Israel, falsely accusing Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi of buying oil from ISIS and claiming Rupert Murdoch profited from the conflict in Syria. Caroline Kolek, Labour’s candidate in Tiverton and Honiton, posted a series of tweets where she also expressed support for Ken Livingstone and re-posted a quote entitled “I acknowledge Israel is the problem“.

Last week Zahawi was awarded a £338,000 payout after winning a libel case against Iranian state television channel Press TV which made the same false claim. When reached by Guido this afternoon, Kolek said she would “have to check” if she had sent the tweets and couldn’t answer our questions because she was “at work”Surely this woman cannot remain as Labour’s candidate…

UPDATE: Nadhim Zahawi tells Guido he is lawyering up:

“This allegation is a libel and I will be consulting my lawyer. I have only recently won a libel case against Press TV, the outlet which originally made this false claim.”

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, on the manifesto…

“It’s certainly transformative what the Labour Party is suggesting here, and I think it’s important to be clear that this is not just about tax and spending; this is about the state getting deeply involved in much more of the private sector than it has been, certainly since the 1970s, and perhaps since the 1940s, with respect to, say, telling banks which branches they can’t close; setting minimum wages for a quarter of private sector workers and about 60% of young people, and dramatically improving labour regulation. All of those things are utterly different from anything we’ve experienced in many, many decades.

If you take what’s here at face value, then much of it I think is unprecedented even in the 1970s. This is a level of state intervention that probably goes back more decades than that.”

