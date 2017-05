Kemi Badenoch won over Saffron Walden’s Tories last night to be selected as the candidate in the plum 25,000 majority seat. She pipped Theresa May’s aide Stephen Parkinson to win the selection on the first round. She is the deputy leader of the Tory group at the London Assembly. Fraser Nelson points out that she joins Nigel Lawson and Boris Johnson as Spectator alumni who move into politics. Pro-Brexit she replaces the pro-Remain Alan Haselhurst…