Corbyn Slaps Down Clive, Mason and Owen

Clive Lewis’ leadership bid isn’t off to the best of starts. First he insulted Tory voters. Then he tweeted fake news. This weekend he has called for a second referendum – that really worked for Owen Smith – and, along with #Clive2017 cheerleaders Owen Jones and Paul Mason, said Labour should stand aside in Brighton Pavilion to let the Greens win. This has gone down like a cup of sick in the Leader’s Office, aware that the call will be seized on by the Tories for their ‘coalition of chaos’ narrative. Team Jez have slapped down Clive, Mason and Owen:

“Labour is fighting to win this election and will field candidates in every seat, with the exception of the Speaker’s on grounds of parliamentary protocol.”