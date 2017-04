Jeremy Corbyn: We “don’t need unilateral action” over Syria. Should instead work towards political settlement via UNhttps://t.co/eQ73hAyCLS pic.twitter.com/8SQEkewIgF — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 27, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn tells the BBC that inspectors need “space” to “make sure we know who did that terrible chemical weapons attack” in Syria. Britain, America and France all say there is no doubt the Assad regime carried out the attack. Corbyn doesn’t seem so sure…