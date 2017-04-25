Richard Ottoway Resigns from European Movement

Now drippingly Europhile Richard Ottaway, veteran former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has resigned from the European Movement:
Following reports that the European Movement has combined with Open Europe [sic, should be Open Britain] to campaign in the General Election against Brexit Candidates from all parties I have resigned from the European Movement.
As a long standing member of the Conservative party and having been a Conservative MP for 28 years I cannot support an organisation that is campaigning to defeat Conservative candidates
Best wishes
Sir Richard Ottaway
Europe used to split the Conservative Party, now it splits the Europhiles…