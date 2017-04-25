Mirror Chicken Fattened Up for Election Slaughter

As this remarkable weight grain shows, it’s been a tough first week for the Mirror‘s left-wing chicken. He appears to have gone to seed on the campaign trail. The now very flightless bird made the three-hour schlep out of London to Great Yarmouth in order to confront Theresa May. Unfortunately, she cancelled her visit at the last minute. A wizened Mirror hack tells Guido: “I think the chicken idea might be past its prime…” Guido disagrees: our very own Guido Squawks is limbering up for action:

First general election campaign for our reporter @rosskempsell. We’ve washed the suit. Watch out @MirrorChicken! pic.twitter.com/40wkIQpBTz — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) April 25, 2017