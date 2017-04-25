LibDems Select David “The Jews” Ward in Bradford

You’d have hoped David “The Jews” Ward’s career was over when he lost his seat at the last election. Alas not. The LibDems, shamelessly even by their low standards, refused to boot him out of the party. Knowing Ward’s views on ‘Zionists’ are popular among sections of the Bradford electorate, the LibDems – while criticising Labour over their anti-Semitism scandal – quietly appointed him as their parliamentary spokesman for the city. Now they have selected him as their candidate there. If Labour get completely creamed it is not impossible that Ward could make it back to parliament. Remember this the next time the LibDems ever take a stand on discrimination…