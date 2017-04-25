Campaign Report: 44 Days to Go

Jeremy Corbyn is a danger to national security.

Europe; we accept an end to free movement, will prioritise jobs and workers’ rights, guarantee the status of EU citizens, we’ll stop a hard Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has waved the white flag and given Theresa May a blank cheque to pursue a divisive hard Brexit.

Labour have learnt nothing since the Referendum.

The £110 billion cost of Trident could fund 85,000 health workers – scrap nuclear weapons & spend it on our NHS.

Ruth Davidson is a horrible Tory.

Nothing in particular..

Jeremy Corbyn exit date: Q2 2017 1/3, Q3 2017 7/2, Q4 2017 14/1, 2018 or later 10/3

YouGov Wales poll Con 40% (+12), Lab 30% (-3), LD 8%(-1), Plaid 13% (nc), UKIP 6% (-7).

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

