UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto

UKIP going big on Islam this morning:
- Ban face coverings. Nuns and beekeepers exempt.
- Ban sharia law
- Make girls at risk of FGM have annual medical examinations. Err…
- Presumption of prosecution for parents of FGM girls
- All official documents in English alone. What about the Welsh?
- Make Pakistani grooming a hate crime
- Make “honour” crimes an aggravating factor
- Muslim schools taken over by DfE if found to be teaching anti-Israel sentiment
- Moratorium on new Islamic state schools. That’s state schools which are Islamic, not ISIS supporters…
- Abolish postal voting on demand
Some of it very sensible – few would argue that postal voting needs to be looked at or that honour crimes need stronger punishments. Other sections a little out there. A manifesto for internet commenters…