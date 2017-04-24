Starmer2017 Kicks Off Tomorrrow

The bookies’ new Labour leadership favourite is Yvette Cooper at 5/1. Her 2017 campaign is off to a strong start and the other runners are jostling for position, tomorrow the bookies’ former favourite Keir Starmer (6/1) will get a chance to show a bit of leg with a Brexit focused press conference in SW1.

It says something about the state of the Labour Party that, despite not even being an MP, David Miliband (repeat David) is joint second favourite with Clive Lewis and Lisa Nandy at 14/1.

Guido has put a few quid on outsiders Tom Watson (30/1) – who will be in a powerful position should Corbyn resign immediately after his crushing defeat – and John McDonnell (30/1), just in case Jez limps on until the autumn party conference and the Labour left manage to fix the rules to make McDonnell their candidate on a “we was betrayed” platform.