Corbynista Unfurls “Farron Hates Gays” Placard

Awkward moment at Tim Farron’s event in Vauxhall, which the LibDems are trying to take from Labour Brexiter Kate Hoey. As Tim took to the stage a placard emblazoned with the words “Tim Farron hates Gays” was unfurled, before the man carrying it was bundled away by a wily press officer. Guido can reveal the anti-Farron protester to be Michael Segalov, a Corbynista freelance journalist who writes cute pro-Jez copy. Farron refused to answer questions about gay sex and an ITV reporter was booed by the LibDem audience…