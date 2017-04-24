Banks Bottles It

He’s not standing in Clacton after all:

I today met with all of the UKIP councillors in Clacton and senior party figures.

It was a constructive meeting and it was great to see everyone come together.

It’s clear that Douglas Carswell has been a hugely divisive figure and let a lot of people down in Clacton.

The local branch of UKIP was full of genuinely decent people. One of the councillors, Mr Jeff Bray has put his name forward as a candidate for the seaside constituency at the forthcoming General Election.

I have a consequently made the decision to withdraw my candidacy for the seat of Clacton. I will not be standing either as a UKIP candidate or as an independent. Instead, I am putting my full support behind Jeff Bray.

I have no intention of standing in the way of Hard working activists who are the soul of the party.

Therefore, after visiting Clacton I believe it would be wrong of me to stand against Jeff in the forthcoming hustings.