Banks Bottles It

He’s not standing in Clacton after all:
I today met with all of the UKIP councillors in Clacton and senior party figures.
It was a constructive meeting and it was great to see everyone come together.
It’s clear that Douglas Carswell has been a hugely divisive figure and let a lot of people down in Clacton.
The local branch of UKIP was full of genuinely decent people. One of the councillors, Mr Jeff Bray has put his name forward as a candidate for the seaside constituency at the forthcoming General Election.
I have a consequently made the decision to withdraw my candidacy for the seat of Clacton. I will not be standing either as a UKIP candidate or as an independent. Instead, I am putting my full support behind Jeff Bray.
I have no intention of standing in the way of Hard working activists who are the soul of the party.
Therefore, after visiting Clacton I believe it would be wrong of me to stand against Jeff in the forthcoming hustings.
Predictable, hardly anything Arron promises ever comes off…
Full list of things Arron has promised that never happened:
- Judicial review of EU referendum designation
- BPopLive
- Hollywood movie about Brexit
- Invoicing UKIP £200,000
- Patriotic Alliance
- Clacton candidacy
- Pirate radio station in Clacton
- Fielding candidates to oust 100 MPs
Take note Lobby hacks…