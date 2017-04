Will Trident be in the Labour manifesto? “We haven’t completed work on the manifesto yet” @jeremycorbyn tells #marr pic.twitter.com/5gq34OtHH9 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 23, 2017

Corbyn reopens the old Trident wounds, suggesting a Labour government would look again at its renewal and refusing to say if it will be in his manifesto. Paging Nia Griffith…