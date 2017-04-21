Tory MPs Face Deselection

Tory MPs wishing to stand again need a majority of their association’s executive council to support them (or failing that a majority of association members). This means a number of Tory MPs are facing deselection battles. It is somewhat remarkable that Northampton South Tory MP David Mackintosh’s political career has survived this far given the stench emanating from his loans scandal with his local football club. Local Tories were not convinced he was MP material first time round and have been horrified at his refusal to resign. Local BBC reporters say a majority of Mackintosh’s executive council will vote to deselect him – he is in big trouble.

Also worth keeping an eye on veteran Tory Alan Haselhurst in Saffron Walden. Haselhurst will be 80 in June and has been an MP for 40 years. There have been open calls at association meetings in recent months for him to announce his retirement. Yet Haselhurst wants to stand again. His selection meeting will be lively…

UPDATE: Guido hears a third Tory MP, Jack Lopresti in Filton and Bradley Stoke, is also facing a fight. His local association were deeply unimpressed with his affair with fellow Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns. Another awkward selection meeting ahead…