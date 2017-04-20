Barry Gardiner Loses It With Adam Boulton

A very squeaky and excitable Barry Gardiner reached for the Trump playbook and piled into Adam Boulton on Sky News this morning, accusing him of letting the Tories off the hook: “Why did you let him of the hook on immigration? If that had been a Labour minister… You’re supposed to be the tough guy on Sky News and you let him off!” Expect a lot more of this MSM-bashing over the next 49 days. Poor Adam is getting it from all sides at the moment…

UPDATE: Top Corbynistas have dubbed Barry “The People’s Gardiner” after this morning’s outing on Sky.