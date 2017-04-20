Barry Gardiner Loses It With Adam Boulton

A very squeaky and excitable Barry Gardiner reached for the Trump playbook and piled into Adam Boulton on Sky News this morning, accusing him of letting the Tories off the hook: “Why did you let him of the hook on immigration? If that had been a Labour minister… You’re supposed to be the tough guy on Sky News and you let him off!” Expect a lot more of this MSM-bashing over the next 49 days. Poor Adam is getting it from all sides at the moment… 

UPDATE: Top Corbynistas have dubbed Barry “The People’s Gardiner” after this morning’s outing on Sky.

Tags: ,
People: /
April 20, 2017 at 10:53 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline
Labour Having Us E.ON Labour Having Us E.ON
Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria
Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions
Admin Errors Plague Unite Election Admin Errors Plague Unite Election
Pictured: Boris Meets Rex Pictured: Boris Meets Rex