Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?

It has long been assumed that the Tories have a ton of dirt of Jeremy Corbyn that they were holding back for the election. That somewhere in the archives at the bottom of a filing cabinet in CCHQ sits a dossier of new revelations about Corbyn’s links to various terrorists, extremists and all round wrong ‘uns. There has even been talk that the Tories would drop a “MOAB” – Mother of All Bombs – on Corbyn with weeks to go. Guido understands the MOAB isn’t quite as big as has been hyped, and that the Tories believe most of Corbyn’s IRA / Hamas links have already been factored in. There are however two or three front page newspaper stories ready to go over the next 50 days. Not so much a MOAB to wipe Jez out, more a couple of well-timed mortars to cause damage tactically during the campaign…

Tags: , ,
People:
April 19, 2017 at 11:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Stephen Kinnock on Theresa May…

“I think she wants to crush everyone before her…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Osborne Quits as MP Osborne Quits as MP
Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn? Will Tories Drop MOAB on Corbyn?
Corbyn Getting Beers in Early Corbyn Getting Beers in Early
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget Labour Staff Told: No Slogan, No Key Seats List, No Budget
BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election BREAKING: May Calls Snap Election
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee” No Mug: Burnham Not Fan of “Posh Coffee”
Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’ Siôn Simon: ‘Report Crimes to Mosques Not Police’
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey Unite Election “Independent” Overseer Supports Len McCluskey
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
SNP in NYC: The Timeline SNP in NYC: The Timeline
Labour Having Us E.ON Labour Having Us E.ON
Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria Watch: Corbyn Blocks Question on Syria
Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions Fat Cats Gallery: Faceless Council Bosses Who Cost You Millions
Admin Errors Plague Unite Election Admin Errors Plague Unite Election
Pictured: Boris Meets Rex Pictured: Boris Meets Rex
Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook Lib Dem Metro Mayor Candidate is Already Mayor on Facebook