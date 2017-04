Here is the full list of 13 MPs who just voted against the general election:

Dennis Skinner

Ronnie Campbell

Ann Clwyd

Paul Farrelly

Jim Fitzpatrick

Lady Hermon

Clive Lewis

Fiona Mactaggart

Liz McInnes

Alasdair McDonnell

Graham Stringer

Michelle Thomson

Natalie McGarry

Frit…