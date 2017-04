Guido can reveal Downing Street’s Director of Communications Katie Perrior is quitting. She says:

“Always said I wouldn’t stay past an election. Good decision, right choice. A vote for Theresa May and a Conservative Government is the only route forward. As for me – new opportunities ahead. Exciting times!”

There had been rumours – denied – that Katie would be departing for several months. With Fi straying onto her patch it was a challenging job…