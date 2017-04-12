Britain Enjoys Joint Highest Employment Rate Since 1971

The latest employment figures are out. According to the ONS:

  • The employment rate (the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were in work) was 74.6%, the joint highest since comparable records began in 1971.
  • The unemployment rate was 4.7%, down from 5.1% for a year earlier. It has not been lower since June to August 1975. The unemployment rate is the proportion of the labour force (those in work plus those unemployed) that were unemployed.
  • There were 1.56 million unemployed people (people not in work but seeking and available to work), 45,000 fewer than for September to November 2016 and 141,000 fewer than for a year earlier.

Nice reading for the government this morning…

Donald Trump on Steve Bannon's infighting…

"Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will."

