Tories Accuse Labour Gorton Candidate of “Anti-Semitism”

Tory MP Mike Freer gets in touch following Guido’s revelations on Labour’s Manchester Gorton candidate Afzal Khan. Freer says:

“It appears to be becoming clear that anti-Semitism spreads the width and breadth of the Labour party. Yet again they are showing just how out of touch they are with the values of ordinary working people.”

Meanwhile, remember how a Labour council candidate in Birmingham Hall Green was suspended by the party for anti-Semitism? Unbelievably, her Tory opponent in the same seat has now also been suspended for anti-Semitic tweets. Obaid Khan seems like a charmer:

What on earth is going on in Birmingham?

Tags:
People: /
April 7, 2017 at 3:04 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Milo Yiannopoulos on Trump’s Syria stike…

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike Breaking: Corbyn Condemns Trump Strike
Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer Watch Diane Abbott Faced Down by Furious Brexiteer
Lib Dems on the March Lib Dems on the March
Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide Exc: Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of Genocide
Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy Sion Simon’s Tech Jobs Hypocrisy
DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb DH Spends £25 Million on Refurb
LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido” LISTEN: Ken Livingstone Says “It Was All Whipped Up by Guido”
Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist Labour Gorton Candidate Linked to Anti-Semitic Radical Islamist
Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia” Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia”
Watch: Ken v Wes Watch: Ken v Wes
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
Dave Goes to Vegas Dave Goes to Vegas
Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage
Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party