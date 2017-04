This Question Time clanger from Diane Abbott has been overlooked: she killed-off the asylum seeker who is recovering in hospital after being attacked in Croydon. Abbott said:

“In the months after the Brexit vote we had a 41% rise in race hate. We saw that terrible killing of that Kurdish boy in Croydon”

Kurdish Iranian Reker Ahmed suffered terrible injuries during the attack. But he is not dead. Diane is the Shadow Home Secretary. This is simple stuff.