BBC Sense of Humour Bypass Over Eurovision April Fools

Readers of PinkNews must have felt their hearts skip a beat when they read the headline “BBC to announce that the UK is to withdraw from Eurovision” on Saturday. It was of course an April Fool, somewhat given away by the article’s eyebrow-raising claim that Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon wanted a referendum on whether Scotland would still put forward an entry. No one would fall for that, right?

Well it was enough to worry the BBC, who got in touch with PinkNews to demand they took the lighthearted story down because people might believe it. PinkNews refused. Two days later, MediaGuido hears Beeb jobsworths are still going on at Pink News to take it down. Makes you think the April Fool might be onto something…