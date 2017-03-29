Commons Report: Prosecute MPs Who Break Standards Rules

Lay members of the House of Commons Committee on Standards have recommended that MPs should face criminal prosecution if they break their code of conduct. MPs who flout the rules tend to get away with a mildly embarrassing but overall insignificant apology to the House. The lay advisory group – comprised of ordinary members of the public – now want to toughen up the punishment for failing to register outside interests. The lay members’ report said:

“In our opinion there could be significant benefit in terms of making it a criminal offence to fail to register an interest, as is the case in the standards system in Wales. If this is not possible, we consider that the reasons why need to be clearly explained and creative ways of addressing the issue need to be explored.”

MPs currently police themselves, a break from the principle of nemo judex in causa sua. Don’t bet on them listening to the Standards Committee lay members…

March 29, 2017 at 4:59 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Douglas Carswell tells Kay Burley…

“I have been tediously, rigidly and boringly consistent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Mili-Binned: As it Happened Mili-Binned: As it Happened
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR
Westminster Attack – How it Happened Westminster Attack – How it Happened
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again
Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government
Get The Look: May in Vogue Get The Look: May in Vogue
Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago
Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media
Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey