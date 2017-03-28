Mili-binned

Spotted by a co-conspirator round the back of the Department of Health this afternoon, a life-size cardboard cutout of a banana-wielding David Miliband dumped unceremoniously in a bin. If anyone would like to come forward with the story behind the picture, get in touch

UPDATE: A spring cleaning Greg Hands comes forward:

“I confess this was me. Have had it since Sep 2010 for a CCHQ special op for him becoming Labour Leader. It never happened. Have held on 6 yrs in case he ever came back. Have just given up on him – like doubtless thousands of Labour members! Bin.”

UPDATE II: The cardboard cutout has been retrieved and re-homed by Tory bin raiders on a parliamentary corridor:

Tags:
People:
March 28, 2017 at 3:38 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Gina Miller on her role as “superwoman”:

“I have always been a troublemaker. I always saw myself as Superwoman, someone who could save the world.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR
Westminster Attack – How it Happened Westminster Attack – How it Happened
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again
Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government
Get The Look: May in Vogue Get The Look: May in Vogue
Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago
Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media
Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey
Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain
Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run