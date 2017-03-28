Mili-binned

Spotted by a co-conspirator round the back of the Department of Health this afternoon, a life-size cardboard cutout of a banana-wielding David Miliband dumped unceremoniously in a bin. If anyone would like to come forward with the story behind the picture, get in touch…

UPDATE: A spring cleaning Greg Hands comes forward:

“I confess this was me. Have had it since Sep 2010 for a CCHQ special op for him becoming Labour Leader. It never happened. Have held on 6 yrs in case he ever came back. Have just given up on him – like doubtless thousands of Labour members! Bin.”

UPDATE II: The cardboard cutout has been retrieved and re-homed by Tory bin raiders on a parliamentary corridor: