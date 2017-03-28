Bad Atmosphere: Caroline Lucas Flies to Washington

Green Party leader Caroline Lucas flew in business class to Washington yesterday on a gasoline guzzling, CO2 spurting aeroplane which dumped almost a tonne of carbon into the atmosphere. A spokesman for Lucas confirmed to Guido that she flew on British Airways and said:

“Caroline is in Washington DC on a work visit with the Environmental Audit Committee. Travel was arranged by the [Environmental Audit] Committee.”

A popular carbon footprint calculator states an average flight from London to Washington pumps out 0.92 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent – equivalent to 4 months average C02 emissions by a household. In 2009 Lucas compared holidaymakers flying to Spain to thugs stabbing people in the street:

“When asked if flying to Spain was as bad as knifing a person in the street, Ms Lucas said: ‘Yes – because they are dying from climate change.’”

Killer!