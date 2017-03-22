Labour Gorton Candidate Bound Over By Judge Following Mosque Assault Trial

Yesterday Guido revealed that three out of the five candidates on Labour’s Manchester Gorton shortlist openly back the Khomeinist Iranian regime. Today we look at the fourth name on the shortlist, local councillor Luthfur Rahman…

In 2009 Councillor Luthfur Rahman stood trial accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was said to have been involved in a fight at Manchester’s Shah Jalal mosque following Friday prayers. It was claimed Rahman was part of a mob who set upon another man during a dispute over the sacking of an Imam. He denied the charges. Opening for the prosecution the Crown’s barrister said:

“They pushed and dragged Mokbul Ali to the floor and then all five of them variously punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor struggling to protect himself. He lost consciousness for a short while but others present dragged those five defendants away from him to end the violence there in the prayer hall of the mosque.”

The case against Councillor Rahman was dropped after he and the other defendants agreed to be bound over. Judge Robert Atherton ordered the defendants to keep the peace for 12 months or pay £500 each. The measure is used by a judge when they believe there is a risk an individual may breach the peace in future. When contacted by Guido this afternoon, Councillor Rahman, the man who wants to be Gorton’s next MP, said: “I’ve been told not to speak to the media”. Seriously, do Labour not do any candidate vetting any more?

