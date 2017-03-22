Channel 4 News Row Back on Naming Attacker

Tonight on Channel 4 News Simon Israel named hate preacher Abu Izzadeen AKA Trevor Brooks as the Westminster attacker. The BBC say they are wrong and that Izzadeen is still in jail:

Confirmed from multiple sources – official and community – that Trevor Brooks NOT attacker. He’s still in jail despite what others report. — Dominic Casciani (@BBCDomC) March 22, 2017

Channel 4 News went back to a red-faced Israel at the end of their report, he reverse ferreted and said there was “some doubt” over his original report. Abu Izzadeen’s brother has called up Channel 4 News to tell them he wasn’t the attacker because he’s still in jail. Quite a blooper. If you look closely, you can see Simon’s cheeks getting pinker…

UPDATE: Plug pulled on Channel 4+1: