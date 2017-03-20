HS2 Delays Contract AGAIN Over Conflicts of Interest

HS2 has delayed the controversial award of a £170 million contract for a second time as it investigates conflict of interest concerns. Last week we reported how the taxpayer-funded contract to construction firm CH2M had not been signed off because a rival bidder, Mace, had threatened legal action. They claim the deal was conflicted because the current and former bosses of HS2, Mark Thurston and Roy Hill, both previously worked for CH2M. The revolving door makes George Osborne’s multi-jobbing seem above board.

Mace has now appointed a QC to advise them, and was due to have a second meeting with HS2 last week to discuss concerns. Yet HS2 delayed that meeting after failing to conclude its internal investigation into the conflicts of interest in time. Mace say:

“It is right and proper that HS2 are taking our concerns over conflict of interest and tender process seriously. However, it is taking a significant amount of time for HS2 to conclude their investigations.”

This is costing taxpayers thousands and thousands of pounds, all the while delaying HS2 again and again…

Tags: , ,
March 20, 2017 at 2:59 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Donald Tusk sounding a bit intimidated:

“We will not be intimidated by threats that no Brexit deal is good for UK & bad for EU. No deal bad for everyone, above all for UK.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago
Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media
Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey
Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain
Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV
Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI
Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution
Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average
Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil Corbynista Candidate: Israel Linked to ISIS Oil
Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto Read: Burnham’s Draft Manifesto
Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending Baroness Brazen Accuses Media of Misreporting Her Spending
Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP Arron Banks Says He’s Suspended by UKIP
Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour Lib Dem Candidate Tells Thousands She’s Labour
Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations” Watch: OTT Tasmina on Brexit “Deportations”