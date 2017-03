Sit back, grab the popcorn and enjoy: Labour’s civil war is boiling over in public following the leaked tape of Momentum boss Jon Lansman discussing his plot to take over the party. Tom Watson says Lansman “will destroy the Labour Party” and must “be stopped”.

Lansman hits back:

Lansman has waited decades in the wilderness for the hard-left to be back in charge of Labour. He ain’t gonna give it up without a fight…