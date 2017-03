Arron Banks and his sidekick Andy Wigmore have tweeted the above image – remember Banks has previously talked about setting up a new movement called “The Patriotic Alliance” based on the model of Italy’s Five Star Movement, to gather Leave voters across traditional party lines. Banks says: “No nonsense policies that will knock the skin off a rice pudding”. The Patriotic Alliance shares its name with a South African political party founded by a convicted bank robber turned motivational speaker…