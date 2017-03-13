Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on #IndyRef2

Jez went on air this morning to clarify his position on #IndyRef2, telling the Today programme: “no, we’re not in favour of a referendum“. When Nick Robinson brought up his comments over the weekend backing a second Scottish referendum, Corbyn claimed he had been misreported:

“No, there was a bit of mischievous misreporting going on there…”

Let’s have a look at what Corbyn actually told Press Association just three days ago:

“Well if a referendum is held, then it’s absolutely fine, it should be held, I don’t think it’s Westminster or the Labour Party to prevent people holding referenda.”



This is really poor from Corbyn. Sean Spicer levels of alternative facts…

UPDATE: Press Association has not taken kindly to its integrity being questioned. Its editor-in-chief Peter Clifton says: