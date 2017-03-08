Wonks Slam Hammond’s White Van Man Bashing Budget

Philip Hammond’s brutal Budget attack on Britain’s army of hardworking self-employed is going down like a cup of cold sick in the wonk world.

Centre for Policy Studies:

“Changes around national insurance and the tax-free dividend allowance will have an impact on UK competitiveness.”

Institute of Economic Affairs:

“It is right that the self-employed and employed should pay similar National Insurance Contributions – the Government should not set tax rates that artificially favour one form of employment over another. However, it would have been better to level the playing field by cutting NICs for the employed rather than raising those for self-employed. NICs are a tax on jobs and wages and reducing their burden would help many lower-income households.”

Taxpayers’ Alliance:

“This should be done by cutting rates rather than hiking taxes on entrepreneurs.”

The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed:

“If you are one of the hardworking self-employed people who face a significant increase on your tax bill, you might feel that the Chancellor has it in for you. When you look at the additional support offered for business rates it appears as if the Chancellor is supporting SMEs by hitting entrepreneurs and the smallest of businesses. “Adding in the reduction in Dividend Tax allowance, whether you work as a sole trader or through a

limited company you will be facing higher bills. The Chancellor shouldn’t forget that growth in self-

employment has driven our labour market in recent years and punitive rises in tax will make many

people have second thoughts about striking out on their own.”

Centre for Economics and Business Research:

“People who work for themselves and who set up and run companies should be encouraged. Instead the Chancellor has singled this group out for a £1,425m tax hike on the misleading ground that they pay less tax, ignoring the risks they take. Disdain to this group is a typical Treasury attitude. Many of the self employed are IT consultants and are especially critical to the economy.”

Institute of Directors:

“The ‘nothing to see here’ approach adopted by the Chancellor will only fly for so long. The Chancellor’s jokes may have been funnier than anybody expected, but it’ll be business leaders’ resilience that’ll be needed to ensure we’re still smiling in November.”

