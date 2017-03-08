May Opposed National Insurance Rise in 2010

Here’s what Theresa May thought about a National Insurance raise in 2010: “Labour’s jobs tax” #budget2017 pic.twitter.com/ia3itdixY7
— Ed Brown (@Edsbrown) March 8, 2017
Awkward…
Tories outflanked on pro-enterprise by the LibDems. Tim Farron says:
“Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing.”