Tory Students Targeted in Campus Free Speech Clampdown

Lincoln University students’ union has taken away control of its Conservative Society’s social media pages in the latest challenge to campus free speech. Tory students were accused of bringing their university into disrepute for tweeting about its woeful record on free expression. The heavy-handed student union responded and now the Tory group’s Facebook page has disappeared and the group has announced a two month Twitter hiatus. Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said:

“This intolerant, illiberal and totalitarian response is akin to something out of the Soviet Union or North Korea rather than a place for learning and debate. The loony-left has certainly taken over it seems at the University of Lincoln Students’ Union and this is another chapter in their knee-jerk desire to stifle debate which revealed itself as they began ‘no platforming’ people they don’t like including those who are democratically elected… the Students’ Union ‘snowflakes’ are so self-obsessed they forget Lincoln is the home to one of the original Magna Cartas, the foundation stone of freedom the world over.”

Guido couldn’t have put it better…

Tags:
People:
March 7, 2017 at 4:22 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox making friends and trolling lefties:

“The United Kingdom, is one of the few countries in the European Union that does not need to bury its 20th century history”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Hague Calls for Early Election Hague Calls for Early Election
Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed Hour by Hour: How Jez’s Tax Row Developed
High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit High Spend-Ping! Bercow Blew £11,000 on Xi Visit
Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet Watch: Skeletons Come Out of McCluskey’s Closet
Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper Tory Mayoral Candidate and the Ex-Brothel-Keeper
Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn Majority of Labour Members Back Corbyn
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
IndyRef2 No “Game” IndyRef2 No “Game”
Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax Watch: McDonnell Contradicts Corbyn on NHS Tax
Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Busy Month
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign Nick Timothy “In Charge” of Thanet Campaign
Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday Major and Cameron Lunched Yesterday
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May’s Clean Sweep May’s Clean Sweep
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus Bloomberg Thinks Bankers Bluffing About Brexodus
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone