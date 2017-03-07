Top Corbynista: Ditch “Kinder, Gentler Politics”, We Want “Heads on Sticks”

Momentum’s former treasurer Michael Chessum, who sat on the Corbynista campaign group’s steering committee, has called for an end to the mantra of a “kinder, gentler politics” and argued Labour should seek “heads on sticks”. Chessum, who was on the hard-left of the Momentum and is an ally of Trots like Jill Mountford, writes:

“The problem is that what Corbyn had to do to win Labour is almost antithetical to what can win the country. “Kinder, gentler politics” is motherhood and apple pie to many Labour members, who disdain infighting and aggression. But in an era of hardship, resentment and populism, what the public wants is not “kinder, gentler politics” but “heads on sticks”. Labour is losing by-elections and sitting 16 points behind in the polls because it is failing to present a clear narrative for whose heads should go on which sticks.”

Remember this is the same Michael Chessum who failed to condemn the student violence back in 2010:

Chessum was on the completely mental wing of Momentum, rather than the merely dangerously deluded wing.