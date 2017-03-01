Breitbart Readers Offered “Military Grade” Armageddon Survival Kits

Breitbart has sent its readers a “special message” warning that the world is on the brink of a “major crisis” and telling them they should buy a “4-week survival food supply” in case of impending economic doom:
The economy is teetering on the brink of collapse – all it takes is one bad day to bring the overly-inflated stock market bubble down. Meanwhile, our government doesn’t have the capacity – let alone the unity – to protect and provide for all in the event of a major crisis. That’s why every responsible citizen needs to take it upon themselves to prepare while there’s still time.”
If you want the Breitbart-endorsed package wrapped “in military-grae Mylar, which keeps your food fresh for up to 25 years” you’ll find it at My Patriot SupplyNot exactly a vote of confidence in President Trump…
Tags:
People:
March 1, 2017 at 4:56 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump says…

“I love the First Amendment… after all who uses it more than me?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full Spreadsheet: Biz Rate Changes In Full
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News Team Corbyn Tweeting Fake News
New Statesman Cooking the Books New Statesman Cooking the Books
Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags Paul Mason: UKIP Voters Are Toe-Rags
Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders Daily Mail Pol Ed Runners and Riders
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”