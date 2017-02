The next MP for #copeland will be Conservative candidate Trudy Harrison who has taken the seat from Labour #bbctw pic.twitter.com/otMgR0cJbu — BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) February 24, 2017

Trudy Harrison, Tory: 13,748 (44%) Gillian Troughton, Labour: 11,601 (37%) Rebecca Hanson, LibDems: 2,252 (7.2%) Fiona Mills, UKIP: 2,025 (6.5%)

Tory majority of 2,147. First government by-election gain since 1982. Best result for a government in a by-election since 1966. Truly dire result for Labour.