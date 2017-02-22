New McDonnell Video Piques Interest

A Labour victory in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election on Thursday will lay the foundations for pushing UKIP back once and for all. pic.twitter.com/Tki0abFdiB — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) February 21, 2017

This new John McDonnell campaign video has been noted in Labour circles. Two minutes of McDonnell delivering decent, punchy attack lines on UKIP and a succinct up-sum of Labour’s offer. Better production values than usual for a bog-standard MP’s by-election video, clearly filmed and edited by someone who knows what they’re doing. And – most intriguingly – no mention of Gareth Snell’s name whatsoever. A Labour insider comments:

“Just goes to show that the only election Old McDonnell cares about is the one against Clive Lewis and Rebecca Long-Bailey in 2018.”

Certainly more professional than the by-election offerings from other top Corbynistas…