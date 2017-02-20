Police: “No Evidence” Brexit Caused Spike in Hate Crime

Essex Police, one of the country’s largest police forces, has sent out a statement denying a link between the referendum result and the rise in hate crime reported last week. They believe the increased figures are caused by an increase in reporting:

“There is no evidence to suggest any increase has been specifically and directly caused by any one event or issue… There has been an increase in reports of alleged hate crime across Essex, which mirrors a national trend. Hate crime is significantly under-reported and we believe that greater awareness and confidence in the police response has contributed to these increases in reporting.”

An interesting corrective to the media narrative that Brexit is behind the spike… 

Quote of the Day

Boris on being scolded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, for using the term “liberation” to describe Britain’s exit from the EU bloc…

“Come on, I have to say, I hesitate to accuse you of pomposity, but the word liberation clearly means… it’s etymologically equivalent to being freed, and it’s an undeniable fact that we, the U.K., has been unable to do, to run its own trade policy for 44 years. I want to reclaim the English language, if I may…”

