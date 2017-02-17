New Tory Attack Ad on Nuttall

The Tories are releasing this attack video on Paul Nuttall this afternoon. Giving Labour a helping hand in Stoke to save Jez?
Pamela Anderson on her hero, Julian Assange
“He’s living in dire circumstances so I like to bring a little help and a smile and some glamour. It’s so rare that he has someone to come and visit him and bring him things, and I want to be able to do that for him.”