Tank-Chasing Shiner Complains He’s Being Harrassed

The disgraced lawyer who hounded and harassed innocent British troops is now claiming HE is the victim of harassment. Whining Phil Shiner has contacted the press regulator IPSO to moan that journalists have been trying to ask him questions:

NOT FOR PUBLICATION

IPSO has today been contacted by Phil Shiner. Editors will be aware that Mr Shiner has recently appeared before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

Mr Shiner says that there have been journalists outside his home for a number of days. He also says that there have been consistent attempts made to contact him today, which his children have found upsetting. He says that he will not be speaking to the press and has asked IPSO to pass on his request that journalists desist from attempts to contact or photograph him.

In addition Mr Shiner asks that journalists leave the area around his house.

We are happy to pass on Mr Shiner’s requests and note the terms of Clause 2 (Privacy), Clause 3 (Harassment) and Clause 6 (Children) of the Editors’ Code of Practice