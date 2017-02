Labour’s Stoke candidate Gareth Snell has had to apologise for the second time in one day after it emerged he tweeted about giving a woman “a good slap“.

Snell made the comment while watching Corrie. He tells the Sun in a second statement following Guido’s earlier revelations:

‪”I’m deeply sorry for this tweet… It is clearly unacceptable and I apologise for the offence it has caused.”

Imagine what Labour MPs would be saying if this was a Kipper…