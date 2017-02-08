Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit

Here are the 122 who voted against Article 50:

Ms Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (SNP – Ochil and South Perthshire)
Heidi Alexander (Labour – Lewisham East)
Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)
Mr Graham Allen (Labour – Nottingham North)
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)
Richard Arkless (Scottish National Party – Dumfries and Galloway)
Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)
Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Wavertree)
Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)
Philip Boswell (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)
Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat – Carshalton and Wallington)
Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)
Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)
Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)
Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)
Ms Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)
Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)
Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)
Dr Lisa Cameron (SNP – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)
Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)
Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)
Mr Kenneth Clarke (Conservative – Rushcliffe)
Mr Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat – Sheffield, Hallam)
Ann Clwyd (Labour – Cynon Valley)
Ann Coffey (Labour – Stockport)
Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)
Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)
Mary Creagh (Labour – Wakefield)
Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)
Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) – Swansea West)
Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)
Stuart Blair Donaldson (SNP – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)
Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)
Jim Dowd (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)
Mark Durkan (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)
Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)
Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)
Paul Farrelly (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)
Margaret Ferrier (SNP – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)
Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)
Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party – North East Fife)
Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)
Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)
Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)
Neil Gray (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)
Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)
Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)
Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)
Drew Hendry (SNP- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)
Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)
Dr Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)
George Kerevan (Scottish National Party – East Lothian)
Calum Kerr (SNP – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)
Mr David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)
Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)
Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)
Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)
Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) – York Central)
John Mc Nally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)
Callum McCaig (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)
Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)
Stuart C. McDonald (SNP – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
Dr Alasdair McDonnell (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)
Natalie McGarry (Independent – Glasgow East)
Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)
Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East)
Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)
Dr Paul Monaghan (SNP – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour – Bridgend)
Roger Mullin (Scottish National Party – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)
Gavin Newlands (SNP – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – East Dunbartonshire)
Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)
Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)
Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)
Steven Paterson (Scottish National Party – Stirling)
Stephen Pound (Labour – Ealing North)
John Pugh (Liberal Democrat – Southport)
Ms Margaret Ritchie (Social Democratic & Labour Party – South Down)
Angus Robertson (Scottish National Party – Moray)
Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party – Gordon)
Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)
Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)
Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)
Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)
Owen Smith (Labour – Pontypridd)
Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)
Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)
Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)
Michelle Thomson (Independent – Edinburgh West)
Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)
Mike Weir (Scottish National Party – Angus)
Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)
Dr Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party – Banff and Buchan)
Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)
Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)
Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)
Mr Mark Williams (Liberal Democrat – Ceredigion)
Corri Wilson (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)
Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

February 8, 2017 at 9:04 pm



Quote of the Day

Sky's Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

"It's a totally febrile atmosphere here. It's kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too."

