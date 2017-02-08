Named: The 122 MPs Who Voted Against Brexit

Here are the 122 who voted against Article 50:

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)

Philip Boswell (Scottish National Party – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat – Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Dr Lisa Cameron (SNP – East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Mr Kenneth Clarke (Conservative – Rushcliffe)

Mr Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat – Sheffield, Hallam)

Ann Clwyd (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Labour – Stockport)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Labour – Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)

Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) – Swansea West)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Blair Donaldson (SNP – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Mark Durkan (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Foyle)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Margaret Ferrier (SNP – Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)

Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party – North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Drew Hendry (SNP- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

George Kerevan (Scottish National Party – East Lothian)

Calum Kerr (SNP – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) – York Central)

John Mc Nally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Callum McCaig (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen South)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (SNP – Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Dr Alasdair McDonnell (Social Democratic & Labour Party – Belfast South)

Natalie McGarry (Independent – Glasgow East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North East)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Dr Paul Monaghan (SNP – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour – Bridgend)

Roger Mullin (Scottish National Party – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

Gavin Newlands (SNP – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party – East Dunbartonshire)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party – East Renfrewshire)

Steven Paterson (Scottish National Party – Stirling)

Stephen Pound (Labour – Ealing North)

John Pugh (Liberal Democrat – Southport)

Ms Margaret Ritchie (Social Democratic & Labour Party – South Down)

Angus Robertson (Scottish National Party – Moray)

Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party – Gordon)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Labour – Pontypridd)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Michelle Thomson (Independent – Edinburgh West)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Mike Weir (Scottish National Party – Angus)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party – Banff and Buchan)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Mr Mark Williams (Liberal Democrat – Ceredigion)

Corri Wilson (Scottish National Party – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)