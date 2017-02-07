Nick Boles Leaves Hospital to Make Article 50 Vote

Nick Boles, who is currently fighting cancer, leaves hospital today to vote on the Article 50 bill:

“Today, on my own initiative, I am coming out of hospital to support the government on the Article 50 bill. I have spent the last week receiving my third round of chemotherapy for the cancer that was discovered last October. I feel pretty grim and will have to go back to hospital after I have voted. But I want to come to Parliament to represent my constituents on this important bill and do my bit to ensure that it is passed without amendment.”

Puts last week’s “headache” into perspective.

Tags: ,
People:
February 7, 2017 at 12:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio
Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir
Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee
Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine
Bercow Loses Hair Bercow Loses Hair
Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott
Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber
How Shami Supported Shiner How Shami Supported Shiner
Mrs Farage: “I’m Seperated from Nige” Mrs Farage: “I’m Seperated from Nige”
Selfie Queen Karen Targets Liz McInnes MP Selfie Queen Karen Targets Liz McInnes MP
Watch: Harman on Leadership Regrets Watch: Harman on Leadership Regrets
Owen Jones Ditches Corbyn Owen Jones Ditches Corbyn
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Watch: Diane Abbott Speeds Away from Cameras Watch: Diane Abbott Speeds Away from Cameras
Pictured: Paul Nuttall’s Stoke Bedroom Pictured: Paul Nuttall’s Stoke Bedroom
Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders