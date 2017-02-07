Bercow Hosted North Korea and Vietnam For Tea in Parliament

John Bercow had representatives from the authoritarian regimes of North Korea and Vietnam round for tea and charged the bill to the taxpayer, Guido can reveal. On 16 July 2009, the Speaker hosted a reception on the parliamentary estate for the vice chairman of Vietnam’s national assembly, at a cost of £81 to the taxpayer. At the time the Vietnamese press reported:

“Vice Chairman Luu held a separate meeting with the newly appointed Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons John Bercow in which he delivered Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong’s congratulations on Bercow’s election and an invitation for him to visit Vietnam soon.”

Vietnam is a communist one party state. Human Rights Watch says “Vietnam’s human rights record remains dire in all areas”, with no democracy and routine use of torture by the police. Bercow charged the taxpayer to have them round for tea.

On 28 March 2011, the Speaker had representatives from the North Korean regime round for tea in the Speaker’s House. A Freedom of Information response shows Bercow hosted a party of four including the “Speaker of North Korea”. Human Rights Watch says “North Korea remains among the world’s most repressive countries. All basic freedoms have been severely restricted”. Bercow’s team insist they met “to tell him candidly what they thought of the conduct of his regime”. Yet he won’t extend an invite to the leader of the free world…

Tags: , ,
People:
February 7, 2017 at 11:16 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May takes the mickey out of President Trump’s hands:

“Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote PICTURED: Nick Boles Leaves Hospital for Article 50 Vote
Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots Video: Gushing Bercow Fawns Over Despots
EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid EXC: Trump-Hating Bercow Had North Koreans Round for Tea and You Paid
Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio Trump-Hating Bercow Embraced Despot Trio
Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir Trump-Hating Bercow Welcomed Kuwait’s Dodgy Emir
Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee Watch: May Slaps Lady Nugee
Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine Breaking: Abbott Recovers from Migraine
Bercow Loses Hair Bercow Loses Hair
Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott Corbyn Covers for Sicknote Abbott
Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber Kippers and Cybernats Stuck in Echo Chamber
How Shami Supported Shiner How Shami Supported Shiner
Mrs Farage: “I’m Seperated from Nige” Mrs Farage: “I’m Seperated from Nige”
Selfie Queen Karen Targets Liz McInnes MP Selfie Queen Karen Targets Liz McInnes MP
Watch: Harman on Leadership Regrets Watch: Harman on Leadership Regrets
Owen Jones Ditches Corbyn Owen Jones Ditches Corbyn
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Watch: Diane Abbott Speeds Away from Cameras Watch: Diane Abbott Speeds Away from Cameras
Pictured: Paul Nuttall’s Stoke Bedroom Pictured: Paul Nuttall’s Stoke Bedroom
Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley Milo Provokes Riots at Berkeley
Standard Editor Runners & Riders Standard Editor Runners & Riders