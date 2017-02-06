Miliband’s HS2 Opposition Opposed By His Wife

Ed Miliband has secured an adjournment debate tonight on HS2 where he will argue against the line going through his Doncaster constituency. Miliband has been on quite a journey – he used to say he “absolutely” supported the project before u-turning because it will “disrupt” his constituents. Will it disrupt relations with the wife too? Ed’s other half Justine Thornton QC’s has for the last few months been working as counsel for the Department for Transport, defending HS2 as it faced public opposition at Lords committee stage. MPs needing lines to take before Ed’s debate tonight can read Justine’s evidence on behalf of DfT and HS2 hereMr Miliband attacking HS2 in the Commons, Mrs Miliband defending it in the Lords…

Quote of the Day

Owen Jones on Jeremy Corbyn:

“The Left has failed badly. I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn.”

