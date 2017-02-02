Inside Paul Nuttall’s Stoke Bedroom

Michael Crick and Channel 4 are on Paul Nuttall’s case after he moved into the Stoke house on his nomination form yesterday. C4 are “unable to confirm if Nuttall has a bed or what he slept on last night”.

Ukip confirm Paul Nuttall spent last night at empty Stoke house he claimed on by-election nomination form as “home” pic.twitter.com/TefiGZyvVb — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) February 2, 2017

Guido can lay this to rest. Nuttall spent the night on a mattress on the floor:

The things they do to win by-elections…