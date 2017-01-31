Corbyn’s Alternative Facts on Thatcher and Apartheid

Jeremy Corbyn has written to Theresa May claiming Margaret Thatcher “supported Apartheid”. He’s tweeted the same:

A demonstrably untrue statement straight out of the Trumpian playbook that the Labour leader is currently copying. Nelson Mandela praised Thatcher’s role in helping to end Apartheid, famously saying:

“She is an enemy of Apartheid. We have much to thank her for.”

Amhed Kathadra, one of Mandela’s closest friends, said Thatcher was instrumental in ending Apartheid:

“Her word did count – I’m sure of it… Mrs Thatcher wasn’t one of our oppressors.”

F W de Klerk said of Thatcher’s contribution to the end of Apartheid:

“She exerted more influence on what happened in South Africa than any other political leader”

Robin Renwick, Britain’s former ambassador to South Africa, has written at length about how Thatcher secretly campaigned to end Apartheid. He says Thatcher told P W Botha “very firmly” to end Apartheid and “exploded” at the South African ambassador, telling him “Apartheid must go”. Renwick says the claim Thatcher supported Apartheid is a “myth“. Fake news from Jez…